Five dead in looting stampede in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal

Five men have been found dead in the vicinity of Makro on Barnsley Road, Camps Drift, Pietermaritzburg, since Wednesday.

This follows the looting of Makro and the looting and setting fire of the China Mall which is also in the same area, during the week.

A source told The Witness that first two bodies were found on Wednesday.

“A short while later, another two bodies were found.”

The fifth body was found on Thursday morning.

On Wednesday night, also in the same area, other premises were set on fire.

The source said that it is believed the men were killed during the stampedes that had taken place during the week. This happened as the looters were fleeing the area with all they could carry.

NatJOINTS police spokesperson, Colonel Brenda Muridili, would not comment on the deaths.

She said, “We are not commenting on individual incidents.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, a 15-year-old boy died after he was shot with a rubber bullet during unrest at Southgate Spar in Pietermaritzburg.