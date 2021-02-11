Five knife-wielding men tie up and rob three women

Three women were robbed at a knifepoint in their home in Ashburton, Pietermaritzburg, early on Thursday morning.

A police source told The Witness that it is alleged that five men entered the house and tied up three women while they took items from the house.

The incident is believed to have happened at around 4 am on Thursday morning.

It is alleged that the assailants took goods from the house and demanded car keys from the women after threatening them with knives.

“After getting the keys they started loading the items in two cars, a Mercedes Benz and a BMW. They managed to start the Mercedes Benz and drove off with it, but they failed to start the BMW, leading to them leaving it behind with all the items that they had packed,” the source said.

The car has since been found abandoned in Woodlands.

This is a developing story.