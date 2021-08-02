Former Mkhize aide denies allegations of benefitting from Digital Vibes deal

Spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Public Works Ndabezinhle Sibiya, has rejected the allegations that he benefited for the controversial Digital Vibes tenders.



He said the “false claims” about potential relations with a company called Sotobe Media — implicated in the Digital Vibes matter — were reported in some newspapers.

“My name is also in the Special Investigative Unit documents. These documents are circulating in WhatsApp groups” he said. Sibiya said his sin was that his clan praise is Sotobe and that he previously worked as the spokesperson for KZN Premier Dr Zweli Mkhize.

“I know no company by the name of Sotobe Media or any of its directors. I have never met them. And I have never phoned any of the directors since I was born years ago. Those who have dragged my name into the mud will face consequences. I will take them to the cleaners.” Spokesperson for the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Public Works, Ndabezinhle Sibiya

He said any suspicion that he was linked to the company could have been cleared by a quick online search because the names of the directors are available on its website.

“A further search on the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) would have clearly pointed out that the company has no relations with me.

“As a hard-working and dedicated public servant, I do not own Sotobe Media, nor involved in any private companies, directly and indirectly. My declaration of interests is public record.”