Four people shot dead in Richmond, KwaZulu-Natal

Siyamtanda Capa
Three Richmond brothers and their relative were shot dead in Richmond on Tuesday afternoon
Dreamstime.com

Three Richmond brothers and their relative were shot dead in Richmond on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson  Sergeant Mthokozisi Ngobese said the incident happened an hour after one of the brothers was dropped off at his home by police.

He was coming from court as he was an accused in an ongoing court case. 

While Ngobese said he was reluctant to divulge details as the family had not been informed, he said two of the brothers along with the relative were killed at home. The third brother was killed while walking in Gandaganda Street near Ndabikhona Primary School.

 “We are investigating four counts of murder. The brothers were aged between 24 and 38 years old. We can’t give details because the family has not been informed.

“We are trying not to give details in case a child is probably at school and knows that their family member was in court. That would be irresponsible,” said Ngobese.

 A reliable source in the area said the shooting could be linked to ongoing gang violence. “It looks like this is in retaliation to a shooting that happened recently at a taxi rank, there is currently a lot that is happening and it could be linked to gangs in the area,” said the source.

Read more on:
richmondkwazulu-natalshotcrime. dead
