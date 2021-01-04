Council approves R80 million for emergency power repairs in Pietermaritzburg

Msunduzi Municipality’s executive committee gave the green light on Monday morning for mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla to authorise expenditure of up to R80 million for urgent electricity repairs.

The council meeting was convened on an urgent basis following a power outage that is affecting areas such as Wembley, Liberty Midlands Mall, Greys Hospital, Townbush, Montrose, Chase Valley, parts of the CBD, Oak Park, Invesco Centre and surroundings areas.

The cause of these outages is a fire which caused extensive damage at the Retief substation on Wednesday last week.

In an update on Monday morning, the city said while supply had been restored to some areas, the 11 Kv switching operations were still underway to restore supply to areas that were still in the dark. These included parts of Montrose, Oak Park, Chase Valley, Townbush and Atthlone.

“We are fully aware of the phasing issues that are affecting some of the areas that have been restored.

We might have to isolate the transformer at Retief Primary Substation to correct the phasing,” said a communique from the City.

They said an MV cable at Cascades Centre and McCarthy Drive and Sheraton encountered faults whilst switching operations were taking place at the switchgear located in Townbush Road/McCarthy and that they were attending to these.

Councillor Dave Ryder said in a message to residents affected by the prolonged outage who were concerned about disposing of spoiled food, that small packs of meat can be put out with the normal rubbish collection. Larger quantities must be taken to the main landfill site.

Posting on The Witness Facebook site, resident Meena Soni said, “Day 6 - Yes, we are still powerless! All pun intended....Enough of the apologizing!!!! Patience running v low!!!! ...

“Leadership is not a position or title, it is action and example.”

"Which we are yet to see......

"... Leaders can’t do their job properly. They have successfully managed to put us in the news and have managed to make our new year the worst and by far the most miserable one ever!

“Never mind the Covid which is rife and taking a toll on our lives, losses and emotions. It’s a crisis beyond words and imagination. And now to deal with this. How do we cope?

“It’s disgusting that we had to throw bin bags of food away when on the other hand people are appealing for any form of help and food. We have a bigger crisis to deal with and can’t even lend a helping hand because its thanks to the municipality that they have added to this crisis!

“It’s one thing throwing food away but what about people reliant on insulin or other meds and vaccines that has to kept in the fridge. All discarded. You are dangerously playing with people’s lives as well!

"How are you going to compensate for a life lost?” asked Soni.

Exco also approved that the mayor use the allocation for capital funding available, for infrastructure projects that are necessary to maintain continuity of electricity supply to the residents and businesses.

It was also agreed that the costs for funding electricity upgrades be sourced from the accumulated debtors’ book.

The mayor has been authorised to continue his engagements with Eskom and the local business community to find a suitable funding model that may not compromise the constitutional mandate of the municipality and to report back to council prior to the signing of any negotiated settlement.

It was also agreed that the initiative by the accounting officer to separate electricity from the infrastructure business unit be supported.