JUST IN | EFF councillor candidate gunned down in Pietermaritzburg

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) ward 20 councillor candidate in Msunduzi Municipality has been shot dead.

Thulani Shangase was shot on Sunday afternoon in the Herwood area, in Caluza, Pietermaritzburg.

According to the EFF Umgungundlovu Region Chairperson Mzwakhe Mpulo, Shangase was shot as he was about to have a meeting with party agents.

Mpulo said he went to the shop where they were going to meet.

“We have been told by people who were present at the meeting that he received a phone call and went outside to answer it and that is when he was shot,” he said.

Mpulo said they cannot confirm if his killing is related to politics but they are waiting for the police to find out what might have led to the killing.

“We know that there is a lot of political intolerance in the Edendale area, but for now we don’t know if this is politically-related.

“This is a huge loss for the party. He was such a hard-working person and he was determined to help [the people of] ward 20.

“We had hopes that the EFF would take over ward 20 in the upcoming local government elections.”

He said they will not rest until they find the truth about why he was killed. He said they will push the police to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Mpulo said they will be visiting the family today.

Plessislaer Police spokesperson Sergeant Sfiso Gwala said police are investigating a case of murder. No one has been arrested.