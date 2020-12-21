Four men to appear for Cramond farmer's murder

Four people have been arrested for the murder of Cramond farmer Bill Theron (85) on December 12.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the suspects are aged between 32 and 38.

They are due to appear before the New Hanover Magistrates Court on Monday.

Theron sustained multiple injuries to his head in the attack on the farm. His elderly wife Christine found his body lying near the farm gate. The suspects fled the scene after the attack. Nothing was taken from the house.

Mbele said a case of murder was opened for investigation by Cramond SAPS.

"The docket was allocated to the Provincial Organised Crime who took over the investigation."

She said that on December 18 at 10 pm the Provincial Organised Crime Unit, Pietermaritzburg Cluster Task Team and Magma Security conducted a multi-disciplinary operation and traced all the suspects involved in the murder of the elderly man.

"Four suspects were arrested in the Cramond area. A bushknife suspected to be used in the commission of the offence was found in suspect’s possession."

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula praised the team for the speedy arrest of the suspects involved in the murder of the elderly man.