KZN ‘activist’ charged with incitement to commit public violence out on R2000 bail

accreditation
Thabiso Goba
Gift Madoda Radebe aka Jackie Shandu has been granted R2000 bail.PHOTO: Thabiso Goba
Gift Madoda Radebe aka Jackie Shandu has been granted R2000 bail.PHOTO: Thabiso Goba

Controversial activist, Gift Madoda Radebe, also known as Jackie Shandu was released on R2000 bail on Friday.

Radebe made his second appearance at the Durban Magistrate’s Court for a formal bail application relating to his alleged contravention of the Riotous Assemblies Act, on two counts of incitement to commit public violence.

The charges relate to his “one Indian, one bullet” speech he made outside the Durban City Hall last month during a march for the victims killed in Phoenix.

Radebe is the convenor of the recently formed coalition, Justice For Phoenix Massacre Victims.

Phezukonke Mthethwa, spokesperson of the coalition, said Radebe’s bail was given without any political restrictions.

“Which means he can continue his duties as a convenor of our movement and carry on leading our fight,” he said.

During Radebe’s first court appearance, the state prosecutor said they had to verify his real name as they had two names on record.

Mthethwa said the two different names were a matter of African tradition.

“Gift Madoda Radebe is the name in his identity document. How Jackie Shandu came about is because his father used the name of his mother’s side and Shandu took the surname of his grandfather, on his father’s side. Jackie was a name given to him by his grandmother that never made it to his ID,” he said.

The matter was adjourned to September 23 for further investigations.


