KZN Floods: Pietermaritzburg search and rescue police officer dies while on duty

Pietermaritzburg search and rescue police officer, Sergeant Busi Mjwara, drowned on Sunday while searching for flood victims at Henley Dam.



Police dog Leah from the Durban SAPS K9 also drowned.

Sources at the scene told The Witness that Mjwara and her colleagues have, for the past several days, been searching for bodies at Henley Dam in Pietermaritzburg after a car was washed away there.

The sources said Mjwara was airlifted from the scene to a hospital where she was declared dead.

Mjwara, who is well known in the Midlands area, is believed to be the only female search and rescue officer in Pietermaritzburg.

National police spokesperson, Colonel Althlenda Mathe, said the SAPS will release a statement soon.

Meanwhile, many people have taken to Facebook and WhatsApp to post their condolence messages.

Her colleagues and friends have been sharing messages and the pictures of the fallen officer, describing her as a brave, dedicated and well-known officer and mother.

Brandon Drinkwater from Mi7 also extended his condolences to Mjwara’s friends, colleagues and family.

“We at Mi7 would like to extend our sincere condolences to her family, her children, as well as her colleagues at search and rescue.

“Unfortunately, I can’t say much about what happened but we’re all saddened at her tragic loss,” said Drinkwater.

Emer-G-Med also expressed their heartfelt condolences to the SAPS search and rescue team on the tragic news of the death of two of their members lost in the line of duty on Sunday.

“Sergeant Mjwara and K9 officer Leah made the ultimate sacrifice to the republic during rescue operation efforts in flood-stricken Kwazulu-Natal.

“Thank you members for your service both human and K9. Our thoughts are with your colleagues and loved ones,” said Emer-G-Med.