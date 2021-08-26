1h ago

KZN Premier calls for probe into Health MEC Simelane’s maskless party

The allegations that KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane hosted a super-spreader party is being prioritised by KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala.

He gave the assurance in Wednesaday’s response to the DA’s request that an investigation be conducted into the alleged contravention of Covid-19 regulations during Simelane’s birthday party on Sunday.

In photos and videos which have made the rounds on social media, Simelane is seen dancing and hugging her friends, none of which were wearing masks.

Zikalala said he viewed the allegations made by the DA in a very serious light because of the ongoing efforts to combat the scourge of Covid-19.

“I have since received an immediate preliminary verbal briefing from the MEC for Health in respect of these allegations. The matter is receiving priority attention from the premier.

“We will keep the citizens and honourable members abreast once all relevant details are presented to the premier on this serious matter of public importance,” Zikalala said.

Meanwhile, Zwakele Mncwango, DA chief whip in the KZN Legislature, welcomed Zikalala’s response.

“The DA is pleased to note that, as stated, the Premier is giving his urgent attention to the matter. In addition, we welcome his comment that he views the allegations in a very serious light due to the current ongoing efforts to combat the scourge of Covid-19 in our province.

“We further welcome his admission that this is in fact a matter of serious public importance. He could not be more right — it is untenable that the people of KZN should have to abide by Covid-19 regulations while their Health MEC ignores them.”

Mncwango said the DA was giving Zikalala until Monday to respond in terms of appropriate action that will be taken against the MEC.

“The premier has given the DA an assurance that he will keep the people of KZN abreast once all relevant details have been presented to him. The DA will hold him to this. This is not a matter that can be swept under the carpet, as in so many other instances,” he said..

