2h ago

add bookmark

KZN prison boss Nxele blocked again from entering offices

Londiwe Xulu
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
KwaZulu-Natal correctional services regional commissioner, Mnikelwa Nxele, was again blocked from entering department premises yesterday.
KwaZulu-Natal correctional services regional commissioner, Mnikelwa Nxele, was again blocked from entering department premises yesterday.
Moeketsi Mamane

KwaZulu-Natal correctional services commissioner, Mnikelwa Nxele was again blocked from entering the department’s premises on Monday.

The national correctional services department confirmed on Sunday that it has once again placed Nxele on suspension.

The department’s spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo said Nxele was suspended following the prescribed public service processes and charges against him were brought to his attention.

 “These are serious charges and must be pursued as it will be irresponsible for an organisation to ignore them. The insinuations and media reports that Mr Nxele’s suspension was orchestrated by the previous National Commissioner, Arthur Fraser, arising from apersonal vendetta he holds against him, are outright malicious and are completely rejected. These insinuations are deliberately peddled to undermine the process currently underway,” said Nxumalo. 

He added the decision was communicated to Nxele and his legal representative. 

He said the suspension was unavoidable as the department was reviewing the award granted by the General Public Services Sector Bargaining Council on February 7.

Nxele however denied he was on suspension and reported for duty at the department’s office on College Road yesterday but was blocked from entering the premises. A number of police cars were parked outside the premises.  

“As matters stand, I’m not suspended and they know there is no suspension but they chose to ignore that and take the law into their own hands,” Nxele said.

Nxele said there were about 12 of his colleagues who were blocking him from entering the department’s offices. “One said he was from Rustenburg and the other was from  Standerton,” he said.

Nxele added he will continue going to the office for as long as he can until there’s a court order preventing him from doing so. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Daily Poll
Are you celebrating Valentine's Day today?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I always celebrate Valentine's Day
14% - 16 votes
No, I'm single
18% - 21 votes
This day is too commercialised, I don't care for it
40% - 47 votes
I just don't celebrate Valentine's Day
29% - 34 votes
Vote
Previous Results

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of Witness here.
Read now
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo