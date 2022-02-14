KZN prison boss Nxele blocked again from entering offices

KwaZulu-Natal correctional services commissioner, Mnikelwa Nxele was again blocked from entering the department’s premises on Monday.

The national correctional services department confirmed on Sunday that it has once again placed Nxele on suspension.

The department’s spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo said Nxele was suspended following the prescribed public service processes and charges against him were brought to his attention.

“These are serious charges and must be pursued as it will be irresponsible for an organisation to ignore them. The insinuations and media reports that Mr Nxele’s suspension was orchestrated by the previous National Commissioner, Arthur Fraser, arising from apersonal vendetta he holds against him, are outright malicious and are completely rejected. These insinuations are deliberately peddled to undermine the process currently underway,” said Nxumalo.

He added the decision was communicated to Nxele and his legal representative.

He said the suspension was unavoidable as the department was reviewing the award granted by the General Public Services Sector Bargaining Council on February 7.

Nxele however denied he was on suspension and reported for duty at the department’s office on College Road yesterday but was blocked from entering the premises. A number of police cars were parked outside the premises.

“As matters stand, I’m not suspended and they know there is no suspension but they chose to ignore that and take the law into their own hands,” Nxele said.

Nxele said there were about 12 of his colleagues who were blocking him from entering the department’s offices. “One said he was from Rustenburg and the other was from Standerton,” he said.

Nxele added he will continue going to the office for as long as he can until there’s a court order preventing him from doing so.