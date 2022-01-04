Man arrested in connection with Pietermaritzburg woman’s murder

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Prestbury woman Sharon Deetlefs.

A reliable source revealed last night that a man had been tracked down by Warrant Officer Omi Sanka and the team from Prestbury police station on Monday.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Deetlefs (62) was strangled in her home in Bellevue Road on Thursday last week. She lived alone in the house which is described as secluded and bordering a stream. Deetlefs was retired but had previously worked as a broker’s assistant in town.

She lived in the house alone after the death of her husband, Vic.

“It’s very sad that we have lost a kind person [who] was a neighbour to everyone.” Ross Strachan, Ward councillor

The Prestbury community reacted to her murder with shock. Local ward councillor Ross Strachan said she had been a popular member of their community chat groups.



He paid tribute to her as being “very positive and enthusiastic”.

“It’s very sad that we have lost a kind person [who] was a neighbour to everyone.” he said.

The arrest is expected to bring some measure of comfort to neighbours who have been on edge since the murder.

Colonel Thembeka Mbele told The Witness on Sunday that Deetlefs reported previous housebreakings and that she had signs of strangulation on her neck. She said a “postmortem report is being awaited for the cause of death”.