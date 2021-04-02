5h ago

add bookmark

Man cuts throat in dock of Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court

Sharika Regchand
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

A man charged with murder is recovering after he cut his throat and head in a Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s courtroom on Thursday.

He received stitches and is reportedly back in prison.

Officials said the incident shocked everyone present in A court at the time, adding that happened so quickly.

Sthembiso Zondi was with two co-accused when he stood up and said “I rather die than go to jail”.

A court official told The Witness he then slit his throat from the right to left and then in the opposite direction. He also cut his wrist.

“The court orderlies rushed to restrain him,” she said, adding that he did not want to harm anyone.

Zondi's attorney, Bonisiwe Gasa, gave him her jacket to put on his neck to stop the bleeding.

At the time of the incident, magistrate Nitesh Binessarie was delivering judgement in the bail application of his co-accused. It was the last matter on the court roll.

Zondi had abandoned his bail application. It is alleged that he had murdered his girlfriend, but he claims that community members killed her.

The object used to slit his throat has been described by court staff as a homemade knife made of glass that had been sharpened.

It is believed that he brought it from prison because he did not interact with anyone at court who might have given it to him, sources at the court said.

His co-accused said that when he was arrested early this month he tried to cut himself with a razor.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Mthokozisi Ngobese, could not be reached for comment early Friday morning.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Umsizi Umkomaas Vervet Rescue Centre wants its vervet monkeys back
KZN wives in court over right to dead husband’s body
Imbali man arrested for firing on police at spinning event
Read more on:
pietermaritzburg magistrates courtpietermaritzburg kwazulu-natal kznmagistrates court knife cut throat
Daily Poll
Do you think the restrictions laid down by President Ramaphosa during his address to the nation on Tuesday night, especially allowing interprovincial travel and religious gatherings, are enough to keep Covid-19 infections low?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they’re enough. I think we’re in the clear
37% - 19 votes
No, I wish he had reinstated stricter regulations regarding travelling and gatherings
63% - 32 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Latest Issue

View the Witness in PDF

Latest Issue
Read the latest news from KZN in digital form.
Read now
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo