Man cuts throat in dock of Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court

A man charged with murder is recovering after he cut his throat and head in a Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s courtroom on Thursday.

He received stitches and is reportedly back in prison.

Officials said the incident shocked everyone present in A court at the time, adding that happened so quickly.

Sthembiso Zondi was with two co-accused when he stood up and said “I rather die than go to jail”.

A court official told The Witness he then slit his throat from the right to left and then in the opposite direction. He also cut his wrist.

“The court orderlies rushed to restrain him,” she said, adding that he did not want to harm anyone.

Zondi's attorney, Bonisiwe Gasa, gave him her jacket to put on his neck to stop the bleeding.

At the time of the incident, magistrate Nitesh Binessarie was delivering judgement in the bail application of his co-accused. It was the last matter on the court roll.



Zondi had abandoned his bail application. It is alleged that he had murdered his girlfriend, but he claims that community members killed her.

The object used to slit his throat has been described by court staff as a homemade knife made of glass that had been sharpened.

It is believed that he brought it from prison because he did not interact with anyone at court who might have given it to him, sources at the court said.



His co-accused said that when he was arrested early this month he tried to cut himself with a razor.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Mthokozisi Ngobese, could not be reached for comment early Friday morning.