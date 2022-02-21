PICS | Nine cars set alight at DUT in Pietermaritzburg, KZN

Nine cars were allegedly set alight by unknown people at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) Indumiso Campus, in Pietermaritzburg on Monday morning.

It is alleged that just after 2 am, a group of men attacked a security guard at a guard house situated on Edendale Road and set the guard house on fire with a petrol bomb whilst the guard was inside.

He allegedly ran away towards Protection Services offices calling for backup, and they followed him and approached the parking bays.

The group then allegedly threw petrol bombs and nine vehicles caught fire and burnt.

They then allegedly ran away towards Edendale Road.

A member of the Student Representatives Council (SRC) at the campus confirmed the incident and the allegations pertaining the torching of the vehicles.

The member said students from the campus and on campus residences were not part of those who torched the cars.

DUT is yet to comment on the matter.

*This is a developing story.