40m ago

add bookmark

PICS | Nine cars set alight at DUT in Pietermaritzburg, KZN

accreditation
Sakhiseni Nxumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nine cars were allegedly set alight by unknown people at the DUT Indumiso Campus Monday morning.
Nine cars were allegedly set alight by unknown people at the DUT Indumiso Campus Monday morning.
Supplied

Nine cars were allegedly set alight by unknown people at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) Indumiso Campus, in Pietermaritzburg on Monday morning.

It is alleged that just after 2 am, a group of men attacked a security guard at a guard house situated on Edendale Road and set the guard house on fire with a petrol bomb whilst the guard was inside.

He allegedly ran away towards Protection Services offices calling for backup, and they followed him and approached the parking bays.

The group then allegedly threw petrol bombs and nine vehicles caught fire and burnt.

Nine cars were allegedly set alight by unknown people at the DUT Indumiso Campus Monday morning.PHOTO: supplied
Nine cars were allegedly set alight by unknown people at the DUT Indumiso Campus Monday morning.PHOTO: supplied
Nine cars were allegedly set alight by unknown people at the DUT Indumiso Campus Monday morning.PHOTO: supplied
Nine cars were allegedly set alight by unknown people at the DUT Indumiso Campus Monday morning.PHOTO: supplied

They then allegedly ran away towards Edendale Road.

A member of the Student Representatives Council (SRC) at the campus confirmed the incident and the allegations pertaining the torching of the vehicles.

The member said students from the campus and on campus residences were not part of those who torched the cars.

DUT is yet to comment on the matter.

*This is a developing story.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kznpietermaritzburgdurbankwazulu-natalcrimedutcars set alightarson
Daily Poll
Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says government plans to give 10 gigabytes of free data to every household. What are your thoughts on this?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great idea, I can’t wait
18% - 24 votes
I don’t see this ever happening
73% - 95 votes
Very unnecessary
8% - 11 votes
Vote
Previous Results

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of Witness here.
Read now
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo