Pietermaritzburg pensioner tied up after fighting off robbers

An Ashdown pensioner has been left traumatised after she was robbed at gunpoint at her home in the early hours of Monday morning.

Khuthalile Mvusi (63) was allegedly attacked by two men when she was alone at her home. They broke the burglar gates and cut the kitchen door to gain entrance into her house.

Her daughter, Xolisile Mvusi, said she received a call from the neighbour telling her that her mother was robbed.

“I called my other sister who lives closer to home to go and check while I was still on my way. My mother told us that there were three people but only two entered the house with guns and demanded money from her.

“She fought them and when they saw that she was overpowering them they decided to tie her up.

“The criminals took a plasma television, money and bank cards,” she said.

She said they have been left traumatised.

When The Witness visited the family, the house was still upside down because they were still waiting for the police to arrive.

This is a developing story.