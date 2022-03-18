1h ago

Pietermaritzburg school counsellor Darren Goddard guilty of rape

Former Pietermaritzburg primary school guidance counsellor Darren Goddard has been convicted on one charge of rape of a young boy he counselled, five counts of sexual assault and one of accessing child pornography.

He was acquitted on eight other charges where Judge Kate Pillay was not satisfied that the evidence against him was sufficient to prove the allegations.

The judge said she did not find Goddard to be a truthful witness although he was highly intelligent and articulate.

She said there was no evidence to support his claim that children were coerced into making statements implicating him or that there was a conspiracy against him.

The case was adjourned to July 13 for sentencing procedures.

Goddard will remain out on bail as the judge said he has meticulously attended his trial and is not a flight risk.

