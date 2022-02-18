Pietermaritzburg teacher killed in front of pupils

A teacher from Khethindlela Primary School in Pietermaritzburg was shot dead in front of pupils while driving home from school on Friday afternoon.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Colonel Kholeka Mhlongo, said the 48-year-old man died inside his car. She said the incident happened at around 1.30 pm.

“The incident happened between Ezimbuzini and eMaflatini not far from the school. He was attacked in front of the pupils who were also on their way home from school.

“The motive for the killing is unknown at this stage. Police are investigating a case of murder. No one has been arrested,” she said.

Earlier this month, a school principal and his wife were killed in the South Coast.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, Kwazi Mshengu, has since made a plea to the police to make the killing of teachers priority cases just like the killing of politicians. He said this is because they want to establish the reason behind such killings.

“We do not have information that suggest that these killings are the results of the things that are touching the department.

“Unfortunately our schools are becoming soft targets for criminals to find their victims. Since the incidents are happening from outside the school premises we do not have much to do. It is not in our hands. We rely on the police and law enforcement agencies. We become very helpless except to say police must play their role,” he said.

Mshengu said it would make them happy if the investigation can be done quickly.

“If they are arrested and punished it will send a message to the society that no one can just kill someone and get away with it. If people are going to get killed and nothing happens, incidents like these are going to continue everyday,” he said.