Police confirm that complaints reported at top KZN school are of sexual nature

The provincial police have confirmed that the complaints reported by a top Midlands school this week are of a sexual nature.

The school’s governing body has also confirmed this, but would not give details of the allegations of the transgressions against one of their former teachers who has since resigned.

The Witness will not name the school due to the nature of the allegations and to protect the identities of those affected.

In a statement on Tuesday, the SGB said the allegations against the former employee were officially reported by the school and governing body to S Mabinza and F Dlamini at the KZN Education Department on 14 January and again further correspondence was sent on Tuesday.

“Colonel Bezuidenhout of the SAPS is dealing with this matter. It was reported to her yesterday (Monday) morning. The school and governing body will continue to work with the Education Department and the police,” said the SGB.

The Witness reported that the former employee has allegedly engaged in “unacceptable” behaviour that has involved learners at the school.

“The leadership at the school, teachers and parents are both extremely concerned and deeply saddened that behaviour, that may have compromised the welfare of the boys in our care, was allegedly perpetrated by a person who was held in high esteem by both colleagues and pupils. We adopt a zero-tolerance approach when it comes to issues such as this,” said the SGB at the time.

It said the school had also engaged a professional, independent and objective investigation team.

“We would like to thank the courageous people who have provided information so far. However, as all investigations are at an early stage, we do not think it would be appropriate to go into detail as the matter will be the subject of further investigation,” it said.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Kholeka Mhlongo said the matter was reported to the police sexual offences unit.