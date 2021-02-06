1h ago

add bookmark

Popular Hilton College staff member, Tony Richter, killed in ‘tragic’ accident

Estelle Sinkins
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tony Richter, a popular member of the Hilton College community, died in tragic accident on Friday night.
Tony Richter, a popular member of the Hilton College community, died in tragic accident on Friday night.

Tony Richter, director of school operations at Hilton College, was killed after a truck crashed into his bakkie late on Friday night.

The 59-year-old had stopped on the N3 southbound, near Midmar, to help his daughter, Alice, whose car had broken down.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Mthokozisi Ngobese, said Richter had parked his bakkie behind his daughter’s vehicle, which was in the slow lane.

They were standing between the two vehicles when the truck hit the bakkie propelling it forward into the pair.

Richter died instantly. Alice, who is a yoga teacher, was badly injured. She was rushed to Life Hilton Hospital by paramedics and later underwent surgery.

Alice’s mother, Caroline, and other family members are with her at the hospital.

hilton college
Tony Richter, a popular member of the Hilton College community, died in tragic accident on Friday night.

While investigations are ongoing, Ngobese says the truck driver had told officers he was unable to avoid hitting the bakkie, as he was travelling in the slow lane and another truck was next to him in the fast lane.

The police have opened a case of culpable homicide.

In a statement, headmaster, George Harris, said the Hilton College community was deeply saddened by Richter’s “tragic and sudden passing”.

During his 21 years at Hilton, served as life sciences head of department, was the housemaster of Ellis and Lucas houses, and coach of the rugby and cricket first teams.

Richter took up his new post in January.

“Tony has been a great servant of rugby development in our province, with an infectious enthusiasm for the game that caught the imagination of many young people,” Harris said.

“Notwithstanding all these accolades, the Hilton community know him best as a great character, loyal friend and entertaining raconteur.

“Thousands of boys who have passed through the McKenzie gates during his time here have

a personal story to share about how he has inspired and entertained them.

“Tony served, loved and lived with every fibre of his being. He will be sorely missed. Our prayers are with his wife, Caro, and his family at this awful time.”

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Schools concerned over call to move reopening
Hilton College dominate Dolphins Cubs line-up
New private school to open in Hilton
Read more on:
hilton collegekwazulu-natalkznhiltonpietermaritzburgcrashaccident
Daily Poll
What are your thoughts on Julius Malema and Jacob Zuma’s tea date on Friday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I found it amusing
23% - 3 votes
I think they’re both sell-outs to their parties
62% - 8 votes
I think it was of national interest that they met
15% - 2 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Latest Issue

View the Witness in PDF

Latest Issue
Read the latest news from KZN in digital form.
Read now
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo