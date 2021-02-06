Popular Hilton College staff member, Tony Richter, killed in ‘tragic’ accident

Tony Richter, director of school operations at Hilton College, was killed after a truck crashed into his bakkie late on Friday night.

The 59-year-old had stopped on the N3 southbound, near Midmar, to help his daughter, Alice, whose car had broken down.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Mthokozisi Ngobese, said Richter had parked his bakkie behind his daughter’s vehicle, which was in the slow lane.

They were standing between the two vehicles when the truck hit the bakkie propelling it forward into the pair.

Richter died instantly. Alice, who is a yoga teacher, was badly injured. She was rushed to Life Hilton Hospital by paramedics and later underwent surgery.

Alice’s mother, Caroline, and other family members are with her at the hospital.

While investigations are ongoing, Ngobese says the truck driver had told officers he was unable to avoid hitting the bakkie, as he was travelling in the slow lane and another truck was next to him in the fast lane.



The police have opened a case of culpable homicide.

In a statement, headmaster, George Harris, said the Hilton College community was deeply saddened by Richter’s “tragic and sudden passing”.

During his 21 years at Hilton, served as life sciences head of department, was the housemaster of Ellis and Lucas houses, and coach of the rugby and cricket first teams.

Richter took up his new post in January.

“Tony has been a great servant of rugby development in our province, with an infectious enthusiasm for the game that caught the imagination of many young people,” Harris said.

“Notwithstanding all these accolades, the Hilton community know him best as a great character, loyal friend and entertaining raconteur.

“Thousands of boys who have passed through the McKenzie gates during his time here have

a personal story to share about how he has inspired and entertained them.

“Tony served, loved and lived with every fibre of his being. He will be sorely missed. Our prayers are with his wife, Caro, and his family at this awful time.”