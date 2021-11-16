1h ago

Prominent Pietermaritzburg doctor escapes possible armed kidnapping attempt at Daymed Hospital

accreditation
Sakhiseni Nxumalo
Daymed Private Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.
GoogleMaps

A prominent Pietermaritzburg-based doctor, Navind Dayanand, narrowly escaped an alleged attempted kidnapping at the Daymed Hospital on Tuesday morning.

It is alleged that five armed men held Dr Dayanand, who is also the owner of the hospital, at the basement parking lot.

Warrant Officer Panchael Julius Singh, Mountain Rise police station’s spokesperson, confirmed the incident and said the men were allegedly wearing reflective vests.

Singh said after they held Dayanand, the men pulled him away  from his vehicle, however, Dayanand bit one of the men and he managed to escape.

“For now, what we know is that the vehicle they were traveling in is a silver Toyota Corolla. We are still investigating to check whether it’s attempted hijacking or kidnapping. We will know once we have the full details as our team is still at the scene and conducting investigations,” he said.

A family member who was contacted for comment told The Witness that they were unable to speak at the moment “as he is still traumatised as they tried to kidnap him”.

This is a developing story.

