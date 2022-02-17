17 Feb

Pupils demand removal of teachers accused of sexual harassment from KZN school

Lethiwe Makhanya
Pupils at Pietermaritzburg high school, in KZN, are calling for the removal of teachers who have been accused of sexually harassing some of their peers.

On Thursday morning the school management was forced to suspend classes after the pupils embarked on a protest demanding the accused teachers be dealt with. 

Some of the pupils were crying and screaming during the protest.

The chairperson of the school governing body, Dumisani Mbanjwa, told The Witness that they decided to send the pupils home until they had control over the situation.

“We met with the RCL (Representative Council of Learners) and they told us that pupils want the teachers who are accused of sexually harassing the pupils removed from the school."

“We asked them to go back to class and collect all the information and bring it to us and we will take it from there. As we were waiting for the information pupils from different classrooms started screaming and crying. We believe there must be the evil spirits that attacked the school,” he said.

Only Grade 12 pupils remained at the school to continue with their lessons on Thursday.

When The Witness visited the school, pupils were getting letters to go home while others were still screaming and crying.

The KZN Education Department is yet to comment on the matter.

*This is a developing story.

