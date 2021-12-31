Several houses destroyed by uprooted trees in Howick, KZN

Howick was one of many towns that were affected by the heavy storms on Thursday.

Over 50 houses were destroyed at Zuzokuhle informal settlement when trees fell on top of them. The Democratic Alliance’s PR councillor, Kwanele Msimanga, who overlooks the area said there was huge damage.

“There are houses that had about four trees falling on top of them destroying not only the structure of the house but furniture, food and other things,” said Msimanga.

She added that some of the houses that were destroyed belonged to big families who had to seek shelter from other residents.

Msimanga said some residents had minor injuries from fallen trees and branches.

Another tree fell on the N3 near the informal settlement at the Tweedie offramp causing a major traffic jam. It was however removed few hours later.

Msimanga said when she visited the informal settlement on Friday, residents who were able to remove tree branches from their houses had done so and were rebuilding.

“Even though some will be able to fix their houses today, others whose houses have trees that were uprooted on them, can’t remove them,” she said.

uMngeni Municipality speaker, Janis Holmes said they were working with disaster management to assess the amount of damage and areas affected.

A number houses at Mathandubisi located near the river were flooded and some destroyed. Fortunately there were no injuries reported.

Holmes said there were also houses in the CBD that were flooded and that roads around the Howick CBD and residential areas were also flooded. She said the gravel roads were damaged.

“Our storm water drains need urgent attention and that will be looked into,” said Holmes.

She added there are houses in Mpophomeni and other townships that were also flooded.

“As speaker I am asking all ward councillors to compile lists of damages related to the storm in their wards. One list, of issues faced at private properties relating to failure or lack of municipal infrastructure and another with damage to municipal infrastructure caused by the storm,” said Holmes.