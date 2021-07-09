Strict restrictions around Pietermaritzburg High Court ahead of Zuma judgment on Friday

In light of what is feared to occur in terms of unlawful gatherings of supporters of incarcerated former president Jacob Zuma, Msunduzi Municipality said the police have declared the area around the Pietermaritzburg High Court as a no-go-zone for Friday.

Early reports indicate that there are widespread protests in Durban and the North Coast on Friday morning with roads being blocked and burning tyres.

Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni of the Pietermaritzburg High Court is on Friday expected to virtually hand down judgment in the urgent application brought by Zuma on Tuesday.

The City said the shut-down details are as follows:

1. Shut-down will commence from 6 am.

2. Church Street/Boshoff Street will be closed-off to normal traffic, however minibus taxis will be allowed to go through and members of public intending to access AS Chetty Building for Municipal services and businesses in the area above Boshoff Street in Church Street will also be allowed to go through.

3. Church Street/outside City Square Taxi Rank Exit, we will have another closure with traffic cones to prevent internal vehicle traffic from proceeding further up towards the High Court.

4. Church Street outside the Judge's Entrance, there will be a hard closure with SAPS speed-fence.

5. Church Street/Old Market Street, there will be another hard closure with speed-fence across Church Street.

6. Traffic will be diverted from Old Market Street, left into Church Street away from the High Court or from Chief Albert Luthuli Street left into Otto Street or right into Old Market Street.

8. Parking will be prohibited in Old Market Street, especially outside Bessie Head Library, as this area will be used as parking for SAPS.

The municipality said the above will continue until further notice.

Should the situation get out of hand, Msunduzi said the entire City Square area would then be shutdown to help the police to deal with transgressors.

The City said all traffic officer on duty will report to Church Street outside the High Court on Friday morning.

Msunduzi Security was also requested to be available for deployment inside Freedom Square to ensure that nobody enters Freedom Square area during the shutdown.



