Threat against judges and courts as Zuma trial starts in PMB

A security threat circulated on social media against judges and the courts may be one of the reasons that Jacob Zuma’s corruption case will be heard on a virtual platform on Monday.

Presiding Judge Piet Koen has given a directive that the hearing be held virtually.

A letter from the Office of the Chief Justice dated July 11, is attached to court papers filed at the weekend ahead of Monday’s proceedings when Zuma’s “Special plea” for the removal of prosecutor, Billy Downer, was set down for hearing.

It states “The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) is in possession of a voice note making the rounds via social media networks in which certain threats of violence against certain individuals in society including judges and the courts, are made.

“More specifically the voice note commends that amongst others, judges must be killed and their houses and courts burnt. The voice note has been made available to the SA Police Services and will be made available to the Heads of Court via Whatsapp.”

The OCJ said as a precautionary measure judges were advised to be vigilant and “may wish to continue with virtual meetings and hearings as far as possible, more specifically in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal”.

Zuma will on Monday be attending the proceedings via a Teams link to the Estcourt prison where he is currently detained for contempt of the Constitutional Court.

However, his lawyers are set to argue that he must be physically present at his criminal trial in the Pietermaritzburg high court. His attorney filed an affidavit on Saturday asking Judge Piet Koen to declare that the trial on a virtual platform of Zuma’s “special plea” in terms of the Criminal Procedure Act will be “inconsistent with his rights” in terms of the Constitution.

They are asking that the corruption trial be adjourned to a date to be arranged by the parties or determined by the Court.

The State is opposing the application for a postponement.

State advocate Billy Downer, SC, says in an affidavit a virtual hearing is legally permissible; is feasible and appropriate on Monday as it will comprise the hearing of argument on Zuma’s special plea, and submits that the special plea should be disposed of without oral evidence by Zuma. He also says a virtual hearing won’t infringe Zuma’s fundamental constitutional rights to a public trial before an ordinary court and to being present when being tried.

Zuma’s attorney Bethuel Thusini said in his affidavit that that Zuma is invoking his fair trial rights and “cannot, in the present circumstances be compelled to have his trial conducted on a virtual platform and/or in his absence”.

Thusini said that Zuma wants to testify in court in connection with his special plea for Downer’s removal as prosecutor.

This is a developing story.