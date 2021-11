Three people were shot dead in the Pietermaritzburg CBD in the early hours of Friday morning.

The three men were found dead a distance apart on Mc Callum Street.

According to Colin David of the Mi7 National Group, the three were declared dead at the scene. “From the information received from the witnesses at the scene, it is believed that the three attempted to rob someone who was walking on the street. The person fired at the three,” said David.

This is a developing story.