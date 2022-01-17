Top KZN school rocked by ‘unacceptable behaviour’ scandal involving pupils and a former staffer

A former member of staff at a top KZN Midland’s high school has allegedly engaged in ‘unacceptable behaviour’ involving pupils.

In a brief statement released on Monday, the school’s governing body (SGB) said the matter has been reported to the police and the KZN Department of Education.

“The leadership at the school, teachers and parents are both extremely concerned and deeply saddened that behaviour, that may have compromised the welfare of the boys in our care, was allegedly perpetrated by a person who was held in high esteem by both colleagues and pupils,” reads the statement.

The SGB said the school adopts a zero tolerance approach when it comes to issues such as this.

“The school has also engaged a professional, independent and objective investigation team.

“We are committed to supporting the SAPS, the KZN Department of Education and other authorities in their investigations, as well as parents and learners who were impacted.”

The governing body also thanked the people who have provided information so far.

“However, as all investigations are at an early stage, we appeal to members of the media to respect the privacy of all involved.

“We regret that we are unable to answer any further questions at this point.”