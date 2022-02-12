Traffic flowing again on the N3 at Ashburton after LPG tanker overturned closing highway

Both lanes of the N3 were opened again on Saturday by 10 am.

The South African National Roads Agency SOC Limited (SANRAL) confirmed that the northbound and southbound lanes at Ashburton have been reopened for traffic after a Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) tanker overturned on Friday.

SANRAL’s Eastern region manager, Dumisani Nkabinde said it will take time to clear the backlog of traffic in the area.

"Heavy duty tow trucks were used to remove the tanker which enabled us to open the road. This will help ease the traffic that had backed up to approximately 13 kilometres,” said Nkabinde.

Meanwhile, Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Business CEO Melanie Veness said an accident such as this one, in which dangerous chemicals were spilled, requires specialist intervention and a substantial clean-up operation to make the road safe to navigate again and this means an extensive road closure.

"We’re appreciative of the work that is undertaken to do that, but it is critical to understand what caused the accident so that such incidences can be avoided in future, as disruptions to the flow of goods between Johannesburg and the port in Durban have dire economic consequences. The stacking of trucks and closing of the N3 for extended periods is disastrous for trade."