Two Pietermaritzburg cops gunned down

Two police officers, a man and woman, were gunned down on Saturday night in the Taylor’s Halt area, Pietermaritzburg.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said that Sergeant Makhosaze Mdlangathi (33) and Sergeant Mfikelwa Mtolo (36), who were in a relationship, were ambushed and killed by unknown gunmen.

ALSO READ | ‘Police must not to die with guns in their hands’, says MEC Kwazi Mshengu

Mdlangathi had been stationed at the Plessislaer police station while Mtolo, at the Richmond police station.

She said that it is alleged that they were driving in Mdlangathi's car, a Polo Vivo, and on their way to Mtolo’s homestead when they were ambushed by unknown suspects.

“About 30 pistol and rifle cartridges were found on the scene,” she said.

Both officers had multiple injuries on their body.

She added that the motive for the killing is unknown at this stage.

Mtolo’s firearms were not found at the scene and his cellphone was taken.

The matter is being investigated by the Hawks.