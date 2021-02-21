1h ago

add bookmark

Two Pietermaritzburg cops gunned down

Sharika Regchand
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A file image of police vehicles.
A file image of police vehicles.

Two police officers, a man and woman, were gunned down on Saturday night in the Taylor’s Halt area, Pietermaritzburg.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said that Sergeant Makhosaze Mdlangathi (33) and Sergeant Mfikelwa Mtolo (36), who were in a relationship, were ambushed and killed by unknown gunmen.

ALSO READ | ‘Police must not to die with guns in their hands’, says MEC Kwazi Mshengu

Mdlangathi had been stationed at the Plessislaer police station while Mtolo, at the Richmond police station.

She said that it is alleged that they were driving in Mdlangathi's car, a Polo Vivo, and on their way to Mtolo’s homestead when they were ambushed by unknown suspects.

“About 30 pistol and rifle cartridges were found on the scene,” she said.

Both officers had multiple injuries on their body.

She added that the motive for the killing is unknown at this stage.

Mtolo’s firearms were not found at the scene and his cellphone was taken.

The matter is being investigated by the Hawks.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
‘Police must not to die with guns in their hands’, says MEC Kwazi Mshengu
Murdered induna’s family still live in fear as investigation goes nowhere
UPDATED | Two Durban police officers killed in horror crash on M7 after truck driver allegedly...
Read more on:
durbankznpietermaritzburgkwazulu-natalcrimemurdercop killedpolice murderpolice killed
Daily Poll
Msunduzi Municipality released its new call centre number this week. Some of the residents who phoned told Weekend Witness about their disappointment when they learned that they were charged for every second they spent on the line. What are your thoughts on the matter?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
This is ridiculous, call centre numbers should be free
77% - 33 votes
We pay to call other businesses or organisations, why complain now
7% - 3 votes
I’m never calling Msunduzi again
16% - 7 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Latest Issue

View the Witness in PDF

Latest Issue
Read the latest news from KZN in digital form.
Read now
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo