UKZN protestors stone vehicles at Pietermaritzburg campus

Londiwe Xulu
There was heavy police presence outside UKZN’s Pietermaritzburg campus on Friday after four vehicles were stoned during a protest.
Moeketsi Mamane

Protesting University of KwaZulu-Natal Pietermaritzburg campus students on Friday stoned four vehicles.

They also blocked the main entrance of the university with burning tyres.

Police had to fire rubber bullets to disperse the growing crowd.

“Stones were thrown at four vehicles and the windows were damaged. Other staff members also sustained injuries.”
Colonel Thembeka Mbele, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson

Alexandra Road SAPS are investigating charges of assault and malicious damage to property.

Students said they were protesting against the university’s decision to force them to produce permits to enter campuses, as well as housing problems and allowances.

A student who asked not to be named said they have to apply for permits despite the country being on lockdown level one.

“Some students had not been able to access campus because they were waiting for their permits. We were also told that students who are staying in private accommodation that’s not registered with the university do not [receive] allowances,” said the student.

Attempts to get comments from the EFF Student Command were unsuccessful.

UKZN also did not respond by the time of publication.

