WATCH | Alleged Pietermaritzburg mall unrest instigator remains in custody

A 35-year-old man, facing charges in connection with the burning of the Brookside Mall during the unrest, was on Monday remanded in custody.

Mdumiseni Zuma faces two charges of contravening the Riotous Assembles Act and appeared in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

His case was postponed to September 14 for a formal bail application.

The charges include inciting public violence and inciting arson, relating to the incidents of looting and public violence that occurred in KwaZulu-Natal in mid-July, in particular, the burning of the Brookside Mall.

A group of family members were present in court during Zuma’s appearance. His first appearance last Monday was held in-camera. This was because an identity parade had not been held at that stage. The media and members of the public were not allowed inside the courtroom last week.

However, media were allowed to listen to the case on Monday.