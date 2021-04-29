WATCH | Brazen prisoners’ escape captured on video

A brave eyewitness was able to capture video footage of the prisoners' as the escaped from a police truck on Wednesday morning in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

The nine-second cellphone video shows the prisoners jumping off the police van and making a run for it. The person taking the video seems to be hiding behind trees and behind a fence.

Eighteen prisoners were still on the run on Wednesday night following a brazen attack on a police truck transporting them from Pietermaritzburg’s New Prison to the magistrate’s court

Five men, armed with AK47 assault rifles, forced the SAPS vehicle off the road.

KZN police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said that while some of the men held up the SAPS driver and his passenger at gunpoint, others forced open the rear door to release the inmates.

“Thirty-one awaiting-trial prisoners, out of the 45 that were in the vehicle, made a run for it,” he added.

Among the awaiting-trial prisoners were men charged with murder, attempted murder and rape.

The attack occurred in the vicinity of St George’s Garrison Church and the Fort Napier Psychiatric Hospital on Devonshire Road, at around 8am on Wednesday morning.



