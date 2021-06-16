WATCH | Fight between Pietermaritzburg traffic cops and motorist caught on camera

WARNING: The video contains graphic content not for sensitive viewers



Pietermaritzburg is once again trending for all the wrong reasons after a video of a scuffle between Msunduzi Municipality traffic officers and a motorist surfaced on social networks on Tuesday.



Many Pietermaritzburg residents responded with shock and disappointment when they saw the video after it went viral on social networks.

In the video, a man, believed to be a motorist, is seen charging towards a traffic officer. The officer steps back a couple of times to avoid the confrontation. Bystanders are heard telling the man, “You don’t hit an officer" and other say "You’re going to get arrested.”

The man is then seen throwing a punch at the officer who tries to duck out of the blow. The officer then tackles the man onto the ground.

While the two are wrestling on the ground, another traffic officer runs and jumps on the man’s upper body. One officer then holds the man down while his colleague throws in several punches to the man’s face.



Another bystander is heard saying to the traffic officers: “Oh you're also hitting him now? That’s wrong.”

The Witness is not certain when the incident happened, but locals said from the surroundings, they are certain that the video was taken in the Vulindlela area in Pietermaritzburg.

Thobeka Mafumbatha, Msunduzi’s spokesperson, said the City was aware of the incident.

“Our traffic officers were on duty doing compliance. Unfortunately, as you can see in the video, the incident ensued. The matter is currently being investigated further. They have written statements to management regarding the incident.

“We would like to appeal to residents to protect municipal employees, not to be violent towards them, but also civil servants to exercise caution as per the training that they receive at the institutions that train them.

“The incident is highly regrettable but will be investigated thoroughly so as to find out what lead to it,” said Mafumbatha.