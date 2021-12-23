WATCH | Homes and businesses in Pietermaritzburg severely damaged by dreadful storm

A number of houses and businesses around Pietermaritzburg were severely damaged following a dreadful storm which hit the City on Wednesday afternoon.



Msunduzi Municipality said their emergency control centre received a number of calls where residents were calling for assistance with flooding, fallen trees and damaged roofs.

The City said its disaster management team responded to two houses in Sobantu which had their roofs damaged. One house in Eastwood also had its roof damaged.

“A few houses were damaged in Thamboville but full assessments still need to be done. Two houses in Copesville had their roofs damaged by the storm. Two houses in Machibisi also had their roofs damaged, and there were also reports of damage at KwaMpumuza,” said the City.

Msunduzi said other areas like Ashdown and Naperville reported flooding and drainage problems. It said drainage blockages are being attended to.

The City said fallen trees were also being attended to by the roads and parks unit.

The Msunduzi call centre has also been disrupted as the network was affected.

A number of businesses also took to social media to announce that they will be closing down until further notice following the storm.

A developing story.