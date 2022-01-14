WATCH | Is that a tornado approaching Pietermaritzburg?

There was a bit of excitement on community chat groups around Pietermaritzburg after a huge dark cloud was seen hovering over KZN’s capital on Friday afternoon.

While some joked that it was a tornado “to finish us off” others rushed to close their doors and windows fearing another storm was approaching.

“All bad things happen here so why not just hit us with a tornado while you’re at it,” joked a Mountain Rise resident.

A motorist also shared a cellphone video of the said cloud taken from the N3.

“I don’t know what’s going on but I want to go home,” she is heard saying.

Another person in the car who also sounds worried says the cloud is also “turning”.

The South African Weather Services, however, said there were no severe storms or tornado expected around Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

The weather forecasters said there was no storm warning for Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas. They said only thunder showers were expected.

Residents from Pietermaritzburg towards Hilton experienced heavy rains in the afternoon but there were no reports of storm damage.