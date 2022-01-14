1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Is that a tornado approaching Pietermaritzburg?

accreditation
Londiwe Xulu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Screengrab of the dark clouds seen on a video taken near Hayfields, Pietermaritzburg.
Screengrab of the dark clouds seen on a video taken near Hayfields, Pietermaritzburg.

There was a bit of excitement on community chat groups around Pietermaritzburg after a huge dark cloud was seen hovering over KZN’s capital on Friday afternoon.

While some joked that it was a tornado “to finish us off” others rushed to close their doors and windows fearing another storm was approaching.

“All bad things happen here so why not just hit us with a tornado while you’re at it,” joked a Mountain Rise resident.

A motorist also shared a cellphone video of the said cloud taken from the N3.

“I don’t know what’s going on but I want to go home,” she is heard saying.

Another person in the car who also sounds worried says the cloud is also “turning”.

The South African Weather Services, however, said there were no severe storms or tornado expected around Pietermaritzburg on Friday.

The weather forecasters said there was no storm warning for Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas. They said only thunder showers were expected.

Residents from Pietermaritzburg towards Hilton experienced heavy rains in the afternoon but there were no reports of storm damage.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
kznpietermaritzburgkwazulu-natalweather report
Daily Poll
The 2021 matric results will not be published in the media because of the Protection of Personal Information Act. What are your thoughts on the matter?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Great, I never liked the results being published anyway
23% - 15 votes
Horrible, that’s a rite of passage for youngsters
45% - 30 votes
Hopefully this will reduce pressure from the public on the pupils
32% - 21 votes
Vote
Previous Results

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of Witness here.
Read now
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo