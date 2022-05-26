1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Man killed as shots fired at Pietermaritzburg supermarket

accreditation
Lethiwe Makhanya and Nompilo Kunene
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Havoc broke loose in the Pietermaritzburg CBD on Thursday morning after a security guard from a supermarket allegedly gunned down a man believed to be a customer.

In a voice recording circulated on WhatsApp groups, a man in a panicked state is heard pleading for assistance.

“The situation is getting very volatile. They’ve started to stone vehicles. We’re stuck inside,” says the man as gunshots continue ringing in the background.

Several videos were also being shared on social networks, showing crowds of people gathered outside the supermarket’s parking lot, which had been locked.

Eyewitnesses told The Witness that a man, believed to have been a customer, was shot dead allegedly by a security officer at Siyaya Cash and Carry supermarket.

It is alleged that the man went to buy his stock at the supermarket when he had an altercation with a security guard over a till slip, and the security guard shot him.

“When we heard the gunshots we ran to check what was happening and we saw him lying down and the security was shooting him even when he was down.

“He died on the spot and that is what angered the community members who then started to throw stones,” he said.

He said the man who was killed sold cooldrinks at the Imbali Taxi Rank and had gone to the supermarket to order more stock when he was shot.

When The Witness arrived at the scene people had gathered outside as the supermarket was already closed with police tapes.

According to Lucas Holtzhausen of Msunduzi’s Safe City, unconfirmed reports indicate that a security guard at the supermarket shot at a person and the commotion escalated fast after that.

“From our city cameras we could see that people started gathering around the shop but the shop owners had already managed to lock the gates.

“There were also vagrants there and they started stoning random vehicles passing by.

“We were able to call SAPS and the PoP [Public Order Policing] unit arrived and have managed to disperse the crowds,” said Holtzhausen on Thursday morning.

Holtzhausen said he could not confirm if shots were fired as the Safe City cameras do not pick up sound, but said he presumed that they were shots fired as people could be seen running at the height of the commotion.

*This is a developing story

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankznpietermaritzburgkwazulu-natalshootingcrime
Daily Poll
AfriForum has launched a legal bid to have the five-year renewal of drivers’ licences scrapped. What are your thoughts on the matter?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I agree. The renewals are a waste of time and money
89% - 98 votes
The department has to keep a check on drivers somehow
9% - 10 votes
It makes no difference to me - I drive without a licence anyway
2% - 2 votes
Vote
Previous Results

E-Editions

Read the digital editions of Witness here.
Read now
© 2022 (2.0.22139.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo