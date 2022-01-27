Updated | N3 in Pietermaritzburg a no-go zone due to protest action

The N3 in Pietermaritzburg was a no-go area due to ongoing protests on the corner of Masukwana and Jabu Ndlovu Streets on Thursday morning.

The N3 is now open. Traffic flowing in both directions.

Reports indicate that the protesters had barricaded the off-ramp entrance onto Masukwana and Dr Chota Motala streets.

WhatsApp

Several roads within the Pietermaritzburg CBD had also been blockaded, causing major traffic jams in the city.

There were also reports and video footage showing protesters allegedly throwing rocks from a bridge and onto the N3.

Head of Security at Msunduzi Municipality, Kwenza Khumalo, confirmed the protest and said a number of roads next to the N3 have been closed since the early hours of Thursday morning.

He said motorists coming from the northern areas have been mostly affected as traffic came to a standstill and alternative routes are being established.

He said for now, motorists travelling to town can use the off ramp to the mall and go through Victoria Road.

“We are working closely with the private security companies and other security agencies to try and make sure we clear all the roads that have been blocked. Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) is working with speed to clear the road as motorists, especially the freight industry, has been at a standstill since the early hours,” he said.

*This is a developing story