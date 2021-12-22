WATCH | Northdale residents in Pietermaritzburg blockade main roads after a week without electricity

Irate Northdale residents who have been without electricity for a week now have blocked the main roads in the area and are demanding that the mayor come to address them.

On Tuesday, the residents signed a petition calling for Msunduzi Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla and deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize to be removed.

On Wednesday morning, the residents resorted to blockading the main Dr Chota Motala Road leading into the northern suburbs and told The Witness that they would not move their cars until the mayor addresses them.

Residents said Mayor Thebolla had promised to meet them in Northdale on Wednesday morning but did not show up.

“Because we have no electricity, our vehicles are not working. Maybe the mayor of our City will understand that language,” said a resident, Quiton Aiyer.

He said they have had enough and wanted the mayor to consider and address the people.

“We cannot be forsaken like this, and we cannot be neglected. There have been no public statements from the mayor’s office in the last eight days.

“The mayor has moved his meeting from the substation, which is in the northern area, and moved it to the City Hall. He is no good to us at the City Hall. He needs to come here where people are suffering.

“People have lost income, people have lost food. People are now heading towards the Christmas break without lights and some don’t have water.”

Aiyer said in the areas where power has been restored, the voltage was very low.

“That is telling us one thing, that the people doing the job don’t know what they’re doing. They’re incompetent, and the mayor needs to state this is now a state of disaster and needs to hand this over to provincial or national government because they will have the resources to sort out this problem.”

*This is a developing story.

