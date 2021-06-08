46m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | Pietermaritzburg traffic officer called out for expired license disc on state car

accreditation
Nompilo Kunene
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

A Msunduzi Municipality traffic officer is in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after a motorist he was writing a ticket for, took a video exposing that the license disc on the officer’s car had not been renewed since March 2019.

The video has been shared widely on social networks, with many poking fun of the situation, while some accused traffic officers of ‘hypocrisy’.

In the video, which started being shared on social networks since last week, a man is taking a video with his phone of a Msunduzi traffic officer who is leaning on his state car while writing up a ticket for the man.

The man taking the video is heard saying, “A Pietermaritzburg traffic officer is giving me a ticket. There… He is claiming that my number plate is not visible, yet the license disk for his car was last renewed in 2019 in March.”

The officer does not seem bothered, as he is seen carrying on with his task of writing the ticket.

The Witness has unable to locate the motorist who took the video.

Msunduzi Municipality has not responded to questions from The Witness about the incident.

This article will be updated once the municipality responds.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankznpietermaritzburgkwazulu-nataltraffic copsmsunduzi municipality
Daily Poll
Winter is undoubtably here. How are you keeping warm this winter?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Electric blankets and electric heaters
17% - 13 votes
I prefer using gas heaters
12% - 9 votes
Just blankets and hot water bottles
45% - 35 votes
Absolutely anything to keep warm
26% - 20 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Latest Issue

View The Witness in PDF

Latest Issue
Read the latest news from KZN in digital form.
Read now
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo