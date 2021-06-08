WATCH | Pietermaritzburg traffic officer called out for expired license disc on state car

A Msunduzi Municipality traffic officer is in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after a motorist he was writing a ticket for, took a video exposing that the license disc on the officer’s car had not been renewed since March 2019.

The video has been shared widely on social networks, with many poking fun of the situation, while some accused traffic officers of ‘hypocrisy’.

In the video, which started being shared on social networks since last week, a man is taking a video with his phone of a Msunduzi traffic officer who is leaning on his state car while writing up a ticket for the man.

The man taking the video is heard saying, “A Pietermaritzburg traffic officer is giving me a ticket. There… He is claiming that my number plate is not visible, yet the license disk for his car was last renewed in 2019 in March.”

The officer does not seem bothered, as he is seen carrying on with his task of writing the ticket.

The Witness has unable to locate the motorist who took the video.

Msunduzi Municipality has not responded to questions from The Witness about the incident.

This article will be updated once the municipality responds.