WATCH | Protesting taxi operators bring Pietermaritzburg to a complete standstill

Motorists are advised to steer clear of Dr Chota Motala Road and the CBD in Pietermaritzburg due to protest action by taxi operators.

Beginning their protest from as early as 6.30 am, taxi drivers blockaded entrances and exit spots on Dr Chota Motala Road with their taxis, leading into the CBD, as well as main routes into town and outside the taxi rank in Langalibalele Street.

The taxi strike is also creating traffic backlogs on the N3 freeway.

Other routes affected include Ohrtmann Road, Chatterton Road, Victoria Road, Boshoff, Boom, and Greyling streets.

A motorist told The Witness that she is trying to get to Willowton Road from the city centre but has been stuck in traffic for 45 minutes.

Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu said traffic was at a go slow due to the taxi protest.

Taxi drivers said they met late on Monday night to discuss transport providers Uber and Bolt operating in the city without valid permits.

These taxi drivers say they want answers from the mayor and Department of Transport regarding these private taxis.

Municipal spokesperson Thobeka Mafumbatha confirmed the taxis are blocking intersections into the CBD because they are unhappy about Ubers and Bolts operating without permits.

This is a developing story.