WATCH | Pupils set fire to school in Pietermaritzburg, KZN

Plessislaer police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property, after Georgetown High school, in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg, was almost burnt down on Saturday.

It is alleged that a group of Grade 12 pupils who were attending extra classes started a fire in a storage room, which is in the same block as the computer lab.

The reason for the fire is unknown at this stage and is being investigated.

According to the school principal Simon Mahlaba, the fire started at about 10.30 am on Saturday but was only seen by a by-passer around 12pm, who then informed the school’s security.

Mahlaba, the school governing body and firefighters were then contacted.

“When we got to the school we used water and fire extinguishers to try and put out the fire until the firefighters arrived. We were very lucky that the person who was passing by saw smoke and alerted the security. The whole school would have burnt down if it was not for this person,” he said.

Mahlaba said they are very disappointed and hurt because the camera footage shows that pupils started the fire.

“The people who are responsible for this are the pupils. Eight boys and two girls, as can be seen on the camera, going inside there. One girl was standing outside as a security [guard] while others went inside. They started by smoking before they started a fire and left.

“They have since come forward. We will call the police and they will have to call in their parents tomorrow,” he said.

Plessislaer police spokesperson Sergeant Sfiso Gwala said police are investigating a case of malicious damage to property and no one has been arrested.

KwaZulu-Natal department of education spokesperson Muzi Mahlambi said they are aware of the matter. He said they have handed things over to the police to do their job.