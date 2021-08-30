1h ago

WATCH | Two children killed in Pietermaritzburg horror crash

The crash scene on Ohrtmann Road in Pietermaritzburg.PHOTO: moeketsi Mamane
The crash scene on Ohrtmann Road in Pietermaritzburg.PHOTO: moeketsi Mamane

At least two children died in a horrific crash between a truck and a school minibus on Ohrtmann Road, in Pietermaritzburg on Monday afternoon.

When The Witness arrived at the scene, two children had been confirmed dead. The minibus was coming from schools in the Sobantu area and was transporting children to the Jika Joe informal settlement.

Parents and residents were crying and helping the paramedics carry children out of the minibus. The paramedics were still trying to remove the driver of the minibus who was trapped inside the wreckage. Some parents were looking for their children, crying that they couldn’t see them at the scene.

A father sat on the side of the road crying while more sobbing was heard from people at the scene and from injured children.

The truck driver was also injured and was being treated by the paramedics.

A man who works next to where the accident occurred said that they heard a loud bang and their lights flickered.

At least 15 children including both the truck and minibus driver were injured.

This is a developing story.

kznpietermaritzburgsouth africadurbankwazulu-natalaccidentcrashtruck accident
