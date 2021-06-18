Buthelezi issues ‘treachery’ warning to Zulu royals

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has moved to quell ‘treacherous’ behaviour in the Zulu royal family after rumours swelled that parts of the cleansing ceremony was done without the new king present.

After three months of mourning the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini KaBhekuzulu, his wives were due to have a cleansing ceremony so they could take off their mourning clothes.

Part of the ceremony, said Buthelezi in a press conference on Friday, is a ritual hunt that should be conducted by the sitting king.

The two ceremonies are usually held in conjunction, said Buthelezi, but due to King Misuzulu Zulu being “indisposed” it was agreed in the royal family that the ceremonies would be done separately.

“It was a bad bout of flu, nothing more than that. Not a life-threatening illness,” said Buthelezi on the new King's health.

The cleansing ceremony, according to Buthelezi, took place on Thursday.

“However we were disturbed by rumours yesterday (Thursday) that the ritual hunt would go ahead as part of the present cleansing ceremony, despite the decision not to do so,” said Buthelezi.

He said he will be seeking confirmation whether such a hunt did happen as leaders of the Zulu regiments were given strict instructions not to do so.

“Actions that undermine the stability of the royal family will undermine the stability of the royal nation. They could therefore not be seen as anything short of treachery,” he said.

Buthelezi admitted there is instability in the Royal House as there are members who are contesting Zulu’s claim to the throne.

“Questions can be asked if we can boast about stability. The majority of us have no qualms who is king, or sitting on the throne but we cannot ignore the fact there are people stirring the pot of conflict like Princess Nombuso Zulu whose mother (Queen Sibongile Dlamini Zulu) has taken the family to court questioning the king’s position,” said Buthelezi.

Princess Zulu has called a conference tomorrow.

“Neither myself, the king or queen mother (Mayvis MaZungu) knows anything about it. Queen mother was just as surprised as I was,” said Buthelezi.

Buthelezi said there is no time set in place for the King’s coronation as he still needs to perform the hunting ritual once he is in good health.