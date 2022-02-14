1h ago

Call for Lotto winner to claim jackpot winnings

Compiled by Nosipho Gumede
Lotto
Someone’s Valentine’s week just got sweeter as they have hit the Powerball jackpot of over R167 million.

According to a statement released by Ithuba Holdings Propriety, the official operator of the National Lottery South Africa, the draw took place on Friday.

CEO of Ithuba, Charmaine Mabuza, said in the statement that the ticket was purchased in Ballito, KZN, with a wager of R150 via the quick pick selection.

“This is the second highest jackpot for the National Lottery behind the R232 million Powerball jackpot in February 2019,” said Mabuza.

“To make it sweeter, one lucky winner won the second division pay-out of R914,445.50, which is the second highest ever single win for this division,” she added.

Ithuba urges players to check their tickets and to approach their nearest regional office to claim their jackpot winnings.

According to Mabuza, a team of financial advisors and psychologists are also available to offer financial advice and trauma counselling at no cost to the winners.

“We congratulate our first big jackpot winner of the year, it is indeed encouraging to see people’s dreams come true. We cannot wait to welcome the latest winner into our millionaires circle,” said Mabuza.

