1h ago

add bookmark

Fishing for service delivery in the KZN Midlands

Estelle Sinkins
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
It’s not often you see a couple of dinosaurs and a bagpiper on the Curry's Post Road. PHOTO: Len K Photography/facebook
It’s not often you see a couple of dinosaurs and a bagpiper on the Curry's Post Road. PHOTO: Len K Photography/facebook

Armed with fishing rods, Howick residents headed to the Curry’s Post Road in the KZN Midlands, on Saturday morning, for an unusual competition.

Scores of water-logged potholes became impromptu spots to cast a line or two.

Several ‘interesting’ species of fish and even a couple of yellow rubber ducks were caught at the event, which also attracted the attention of a couple of dinosaurs and a bagpiper.

It’s not often you see a couple of dinosaurs and a bagpiper on the Curry's Post Road.

Hosted by the Curry’s Post Conservancy, the pothole fishing competition was a bit of fun — with a serious underlying message.

For the past year, those who use the road between Howick Main Street and Curry’s Post have been forced to dodge ever-widening potholes.

The KZN Department of Transport has done some work to improve its section of the road, but pleas for the potholes within the uMngeni municipal boundary to be fixed have fallen on deaf ears.

Residents, armed with fishing rods and a sense of
Residents, armed with fishing rods and a sense of humour, staged an unusual potholes protest on the Curry's Post Road.

DA ward councillor, Hazel Lake, said: “After years of asking for repairs on the Curry’s Post Road, which many tourists use, many press articles and even legal action, still the residents have to contend with dangerous potholes.

“Today’s fishing competition is a fun, but also desperate, attempt to get something done about the problem.

“The assets of the municipality need to be maintained and it is negligent not to do so. Residents are now paying the price with broken roads and damaged vehicles.”

Funds raised from the pothole fishing competition will be used by the Curry’s Post Conservancy to clear the verges, improve signage and keep the pressure on the municipality to make the road safe for all those who use it.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Students are failing because of potholes, say Pietermaritzburg driving school instructors
Fed-up Pietermaritzburg man decides to fix local township’s streets
KZN taxi owners demand action on potholes
Read more on:
pietermaritzburghowickkwazulu-natalcurries postresidents fed uppotholesroadsservice delivery
Daily Poll
Do you prefer to read your newspaper in print or online?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely print. I like the feel of a newspaper in my hands.
10% - 7 votes
I like reading news online.
51% - 36 votes
I don't mind. I like both.
39% - 27 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Latest Issue

View the Witness in PDF

Latest Issue
Read the latest news from KZN in digital form.
Read now
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo