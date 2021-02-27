Fishing for service delivery in the KZN Midlands

Armed with fishing rods, Howick residents headed to the Curry’s Post Road in the KZN Midlands, on Saturday morning, for an unusual competition.

Scores of water-logged potholes became impromptu spots to cast a line or two.

Several ‘interesting’ species of fish and even a couple of yellow rubber ducks were caught at the event, which also attracted the attention of a couple of dinosaurs and a bagpiper.

Hosted by the Curry’s Post Conservancy, the pothole fishing competition was a bit of fun — with a serious underlying message.

For the past year, those who use the road between Howick Main Street and Curry’s Post have been forced to dodge ever-widening potholes.

The KZN Department of Transport has done some work to improve its section of the road, but pleas for the potholes within the uMngeni municipal boundary to be fixed have fallen on deaf ears.

DA ward councillor, Hazel Lake, said: “After years of asking for repairs on the Curry’s Post Road, which many tourists use, many press articles and even legal action, still the residents have to contend with dangerous potholes.

“Today’s fishing competition is a fun, but also desperate, attempt to get something done about the problem.

“The assets of the municipality need to be maintained and it is negligent not to do so. Residents are now paying the price with broken roads and damaged vehicles.”

Funds raised from the pothole fishing competition will be used by the Curry’s Post Conservancy to clear the verges, improve signage and keep the pressure on the municipality to make the road safe for all those who use it.