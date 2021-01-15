JUST IN | Family of three shot dead in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg

A family of three was shot dead in Nkangala area in Sweetwaters on Thursday night at around 8pm.

Olga Mazibuko (61), her daughter Nomzamo Mshengu (24) and Luyanda Mazibuko (16) were attacked by unknown people who stormed into their home and shot them dead.

The three family members were shot while relaxing in the sitting room, in front of two children aged two and five years.

Plessislaer Police spokesperson Sergeant Sfiso Gwala confirmed the incident. He said the motive is currently not known.

“Police are investigating three cases of murder. We are urging anyone with any information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forward,” he said.