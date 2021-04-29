1h ago

add bookmark

Zulu queen has died

Compiled by Stephanie Saville
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zulu nation regent, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu has died.
Zulu nation regent, Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu has died.

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has announced the death of Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, Regent of the Zulu Nation. 

In a statement on Thursday night he said, "It is with the deepest shock and distress that the Royal Family announces the unexpected passing of Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, Regent of the Zulu Nation".

"This has taken us by surprise and left us utterly bereft. It is true that the Lord alone knows the days that He has allotted to each one of us.

READ | Regent of Zulu nation Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu is unwell - royal family

"On behalf of the Royal Family, I wish to assure the nation that while we are all rightly grief-stricken, there will be no leadership vacuum in the Zulu Nation.

"Further announcements on Her Majesty’s funeral and the necessary arrangements will be made in due course. 

"May Her Majesty, our Regent, rest in peace."

The Witness wrote previously that the Zulu royal family on Tuesday confirmed that Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, the senior wife of the late Zulu monarch, King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, had been admitted to hospital.

READ | Who will the next king of the Zulu nation be?

Prince Mbonisi Zulu, the brother of the late Zulu king, said Queen Dlamini Zulu (65) was recuperating in hospital. In March, she was appointed as interim ruler of the Zulu nation pending the installation of the king's successor. He said she had "been unwell for a long time”. 

Prince Mbonisi would not disclose the hospital in which Dlamini Zulu had been admitted nor the nature of her illness.

Dlamini Zulu is the daughter of the late eSwatini leader, King Sobhuza 11, and sister of King Mswati.

King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu, who died on March 12, at the age of 72 at Durban’s Inkosi Chief Albert Luthuli Hospital, ruled the Zulu nation for almost 50 years, becoming the longest serving monarch in Africa.

READ | Nation unites in grief as Zulu monarch is laid to rest in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal

His wife, Dlamini Zulu, was installed as the Zulu nation regent in line with his wishes as detailed in the will that apparently also has the name of his successor.

While the royal family was yet to disclose the name of King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s successor, there are rumours that he chose Queen Dlamini Zulu’s eldest son, Misuzulu Zulu.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pietermaritzburgsouth africakwazulu-natalher majesty queen shiyiwe mantfombi dlamini zuluregent of the zulu nation.death of zulu queen
Daily Poll
Do you follow the State Capture Commission?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I try to watch or listen to it every time it goes live
14% - 17 votes
No, I prefer reading about it later
45% - 56 votes
No, I don’t care about it
41% - 51 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Latest Issue

View the Witness in PDF

Latest Issue
Read the latest news from KZN in digital form.
Read now
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo