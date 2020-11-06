K-word fine for Pietermaritzburg taxi owner slammed as ‘an insult’ by SACP

The Copesville Taxi Association and members of the local SA Communist Party (SACP) are at each other’s throats over a R3 000 fine imposed by the association on one of its members for using the K-word.

The SACP had reported a local taxi owner, Ashwin Vidhyashagar, to the association after he had used the K-word during an altercation with one of the drivers.

However, when the association responded by fining Vidyashagar R3 000, the local SACP, which described the fine as an insult to the victims of racism, saw red. “As the SACP we want the fine to be raised to R50 000 and Ashwin’s vehicles to be suspended for three months,” the party said.

The party has since referred the matter to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHCR).

“We also want Ashwin to attend anger management classes for at least three months,” the party said.

“While we did our best to deal with the matter, we understand that the matter is a sensitive one.” Mandlenkosi Dube, Copesville Taxi Association chairperson,

Vidyashagar, who owns three minibus taxis, referred to the driver as a K.... after an altercation over the “rough” manner in which the driver had operated one of the three vehicles.



While Copesville Taxi Association chairperson, Mandlenkosi Dube, said the organisation understood the SACP’s anger, he said the association applied its own constitution when dealing with the Vidhyashagar matter.

“Also, it is not true that he was fined just R3 000. His vehicles were suspended for seven days and he was also ordered to donate a further R3 000 to a poor family in the area.

Vidyashagar, who said he used the K-word after being “extremely” provoked, said the sentence imposed by the association was a hefty one given his personal financial circumstances.

“It should be remembered that we have just come out of the hard lockdown which nearly brought the entire taxi industry to its knees.

“When the association suspended my vehicles and fined me I got the impression that the matter is closed.” Ashwin Vidhyashagar, fined taxi owner

“Just like any other taxi owner, I’m just surviving. Not operating for the entire week as well as paying the fine was a major financial blow to me,” he said.



Vidyashagar, who also resides in Copesville, said he regretted the incident. “I had never used that word before and even today I struggle to understand how I ended up using it. Even though I must have been extremely upset, I do realise that I angered many people by using the K-word,” he said.

Asked whether anyone from the SAHRC had contacted him, Vidyashagar said he was not expecting any call from the authorities on the K-word matter.

In South Africa most cases involving the K-word have either ended in the Equality Court or the SAHRC.

In June former Bosasa chief operating officer, Angelo Agrizzi, agreed to pay a R200 000 fine after he had used a K-word during his submission at the state capture inquiry where he implicated several government leaders in corruption.