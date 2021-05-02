King Zwelithini's wife 'demands 50% of estate'

As succession battles within the Zulu Royal family begin to play out in the wake of the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and Zulu nation Regent, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, one of the King’s wives has reportedly filed papers in court challenging his will.

According to IOL, the King’s eldest wife, Queen Sibongile Dlamini, is demanding a 50% share of his estate.

This was after the will left behind by King Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu had allegedly given his other wife Dlamini Zulu total control of the king’s estate. Dlamin Zulu, who passed away on Thursday, was also appointed the regent pending the coronation of the new king.

But Queen Sibongile Dlamini, who is one of the royal family members allegedly challenging the authenticity of the King’s will, said her and the late king jointly controlled the estate, which includes almost three million hectares of land under the Ingonyama Trust.

“As things stand, the entire estate is owned jointly and in equal share by me and the late Isilo. This means, I own 50% of the entire estate… therefore, any attempt to dispose of the entire estate as if it was the sole property of the late Isilo is legally incompetent and impermissible,” the IOL quoted Queen Sibongile Dlamini’s affidavit.

The court papers has been reportedly lodged at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Queen Dlamini Zulu was appointed the Zulu nation Regent on March 24 following the death of the king two weeks earlier in a Durban hospital.

While the Zulu nation Prime Minister, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, was yet to confirm, there have been rumours that Queen Dlamini Zulu was served with copies of the court papers challenging the late king's will whilst in hospital.

