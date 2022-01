A helicopter had to be used to fly a badly injured man to hospital on Tuesday after he had driven over his right foot while cutting the lawn

Netcare 911 said the incident happened at a business in Bothas Hill, Durban West Region and that the man was a worker.



"Netcare 911 emergency care practitioners found that the man had sustained a partial amputation of his foot.



"Once stabilised the man was flown by Netcare 911 helicopter to hospital for further care."