KZN premier avoids Ramaphosa’s second term debate

ANC KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson, Sihle Zikalala, on Saturday declined to be drawn into the party’s succession debate on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should be elected for a second term.

Speaking to ENCA on the sidelines of the ANC’s 110th anniversary celebrations in Polokwane’s Peter Mokaba Stadium in Limpopo, Zikalala declined to express a view on whether Ramaphosa should be re-elected party president in the upcoming ANC national elective conference.

“The issue of the leadership should be discussed once the ANC NEC (national executive committee) has officially opened it,” he said.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal is the most influential voting block in the party’s presidential elections scheduled to take place during the year.

The biggest of the ANC’s nine provinces, KZN was instrumental in having former president Jacob Zuma elected party president at the organisation’s two conferences in 2007 and 2012.

While the ANC NEC was yet to officially open the process for the party’s branches, regions and provinces to campaign for their preferred presidential candidate, ANC Limpopo provincial chairperson, Stanley Mathabatha, has already made it clear that he wanted Ramaphosa to serve a second term as party leader.

On why he was not emulating Mathabatha, Zikalala - who is also the KZN premier, said the fact that someone had done something wrong did not mean he too should do the same.

However, ANC NEC member, Bheki Cele – who also hails from KZN, broke ranks with Zikalala, saying he “fully” supported the call for Ramaphosa to serve a second term.

“If you ask me as me, I will support that,” Cele, who is also the country’s police minister, said.